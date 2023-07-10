RBI to conduct three-day VRRR auction for Rs 2 lakh crore on July 11

The central bank conducts VRRR auctions to remove surplus liquidity from the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 10 said it will conduct a three-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for Rs 2 lakh crore on July 11.

The auction will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM, and reversal of these funds will take place on July 14, a central bank release said.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 11,” the RBI said in the release.

Usually, the central bank conducts VRRR auctions to remove surplus liquidity from the banking system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 1.95 lakh crore, according to the RBI’s money market operation.

Since the start of this month, the central bank has conducted five VRRR auctions to remove surplus liquidity from the system.

The liquidity surplus in the banking system widened due to government spending towards salaries and pensions, infra spending and bond redemptions, dealers said.

The consolidated notified amount in the last five auctions was Rs 6 lakh crore, in which banks have parked Rs 364,232 crore, as per data compiled from the RBI website.