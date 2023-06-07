RBI to conduct Rs 75,000 cr variable rate reverse repo auction on June 7

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct a two-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore on June 7. This is the fourth back-to-back auction announced by the central bank in the last four days. The auction will take place between 12:30pm and 1pm, the release said. The reversal of these funds will take place on June 9.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system. Liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, the central bank conducted three-day VRRR auction for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore. However, the auction got partially subscribed and banks parked only Rs 32,375 crore.

Similarly, Monday ‘s four-day VRRR auction worth Rs one lakh crore, also got muted response from the banks. Banks parked Rs 66,640 crore at 6.49 percent cut-off rate at four-day auction.

Prior to this, the central bank also conducted a 14-day VRRR auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore but received a muted response from the banks, which parked only Rs 50,868 crore.

In the April monetary policy review, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that in the period ahead, the Reserve Bank will remain flexible in meeting the productive requirements of the economy through two-way operations, as may be necessary.