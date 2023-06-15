English
    RBI to conduct Rs 50,000 cr via 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction on June 16

    Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore on June 16.

    The auction for the same will take place between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, and the reversal of these funds will take place on June 30.

    This is the seven auction so far this month conducted by the central bank to remove excess surplus liquidity from the banking system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

    All the previous VRRR auctions conducted by the central bank in the last few days received a muted response from the banks considering the outflows from the banking system.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the monetary policy statement said that going forward, the Reserve Bank will remain nimble in its liquidity management while ensuring that adequate resources are available for the productive requirements of the economy.

