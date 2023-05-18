RBI to conduct Rs 50,000 cr variable rate repo auction

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day Variable Rate Repo auction on May 19 for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, according to a release by the central bank.

The auction will take place between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, with the reversal of these funds scheduled for June 2.

The variable rate repo auction is aimed at injecting liquidity into the banking system when it is negative or in deficit.

Currently, liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 81,865.77 crore.

During the April monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the Reserve Bank will maintain flexibility in meeting the productive requirements of the economy through two-way operations, as necessary.

Governor Das also emphasized the commitment to ensuring the completion of the Government borrowing program in a non-disruptive manner while maintaining orderly market conditions throughout 2023-24.