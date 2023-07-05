RBI to conduct Rs 1-lakh-crore, 2-day VRRR auction today

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 5 said it will conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo auction (VRRR) for a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore today.

The auction for the same will take place between 12:15pm and 12:45pm, and the reversal of these funds will take place on July 7.

This is the third back-to-back VRRR auction conducted by the central bank in this week to remove excess surplus liquidity from the baking system.

Usually, the central bank conducts reverse repo auction to remove excess liquidity from the banking system. Liquidity in the banking system is now estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.30 lakh crore as on July 5, according to the RBI’s money market operation.

Additionally, the two-day VRRR conducted by the central bank on July 3, got reversed today, in which banks have parked Rs 63,843 crore.

In the July 4 VRRR auction, the RBI received lukewarm response as it did not get fully subscribed, despite huge surplus liquidity in the banking system. Banks parked Rs 67,295 crore in this auction.

The liquidity in the banking system has increased sharply since start of this month due to government spending and inflows due to redemption of bonds.