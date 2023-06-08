RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh cr variable rate reverse repo auction; fifth in a row

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct a four-day variable rate reverse repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on June 9.

This is the fifth auction in a row, which the central bank announced to remove excess liquidity from the banking system.

The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, while the reversal of these funds will take place on June 13. The reversal of these funds will be two days before the advance tax outflows from the banking system.

The banking system liquidity is likely to increase on June 9 due to the maturity of three VRRR auctions conducted by the central bank this week. The total amount parked by the banks in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day VRRR auctions was over Rs 1 lakh crore.

While, the 14-day VRRR will mature on June 16, where banks have parked Rs 50,868 crore.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

All the previous VRRR auctions conducted by the central bank in the last few days received a muted response from the banks considering the outflows from the banking system.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the monetary policy statement said that going forward, the Reserve Bank will remain nimble in its liquidity management while ensuring that adequate resources are available for the productive requirements of the economy.