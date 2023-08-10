RBI to conduct Rs 1 lakh cr 14-day VRRR auction on August 11

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 said it will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 lakh crore on August 11.

The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, while the reversal of these funds will take place on August 25, according to a press release from the central bank.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on August 11,” RBI said in the release.

Usually, the central bank conducts VRRR auction to remove excess surplus liquidity from the banking system.

Currently, the liquidity in the baking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Earlier today, to manage higher surplus liquidity caused due to return of Rs 2000 notes in to the banking system, the RBI announced incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR).

The central bank said scheduled banks will have to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

RBI added that the existing cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 percent.

Further, during the post-policy press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also clarified that even though the central bank announced I-CRR, but variable rate reverse repo auction will be continued to be main operation in fine tuning liquidity.