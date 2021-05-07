MARKET NEWS

RBI to conduct first SLTRO of Rs 10,000 crore for SFBs on May 17

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
Representative image


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct its first auction for Special Long-term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) on May 17 for Rs 10,000 crore, the central bank said in a statement on May 7.

This is a part of the scheme announced by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das early this week as part of the COVID relief measures.  "SFBs have been playing a prominent role by acting as a conduit for last mile supply of credit to individuals and small businesses," Das said during an unscheduled address on May 5.

The scheme was launched to provide further support to small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities, adversely affected during the current wave of the pandemic, Das said.
 According to the plan, the RBI will conduct special three-year long-term repo operations of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate for the SFBs, to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower, Das said, adding that the facility will remain open till October 31, 2021.


The central bank governor also announced a Rs 50,000-crore on-tap liquidity facility to ramp up health infrastructure and additional loan restructuring schemes amid a series of measures to help the financial services industry tide over the second coronavirus wave that threatens economic recovery.

In 2020, the impact of the nationwide lockdown was not seen on banks’ earnings because of the emergency measures announced by the central bank and the government. The RBI had announced a six-month moratorium and a subsequent one-time restructuring facility for banks. This had helped banks to escape a huge spike in their non-performing assets (NPAs).

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

TAGS: #SLTRO
first published: May 7, 2021 05:56 pm

