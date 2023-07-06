RBI to conduct 4-day VRRR for Rs 2 lakh crore on July 7

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 said it will conduct a four-day variable rate reverse repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore on July 7.

The auction will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM, and reversal of these funds will take place on July 11.

This will be the fifth consecutive reverse repo auction conducted by the central bank in this week.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 07,” RBI said in a release.

Usually, the central bank conducts VRRR auction to remove excess surplus liquidity from the banking system.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Today too, the RBI conducted overnight VRRR auction for notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, in which banks parked Rs 39,000 crore at cut-off rate of 6.49 percent.

On July 7, there will be reversal of two VRRR conducted today (July 6) and on July 5. The consolidated amount banks parked in that was Rs 1,26,870 crore, which will be added to the baking system liquidity.