RBI to conduct 4-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction today

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct a four-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on June 5.

The auction will take place between 2pm and 2:30pm, the release said. The reversal of these funds will take place on June 9.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system. Liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

The central bank has last week conducted a 14-day VRRR auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore, but received muted response from the banks, who parked only Rs 50,868 crore.

This was despite huge surplus liquidity in the banking system. Dealers attribute it to that banks refrained from parking funds for longer tenure due to expectation of heavy outflows in the coming days on account of advance tax and good and service tax.

In the April monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that in the period ahead, the Reserve Bank will remain flexible in meeting the productive requirements of the economy through two-way operations, as may be necessary.