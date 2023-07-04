RBI to conduct 2-day VRRR worth Rs 1 lakh crore today

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct two-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore on July 4.

The auction will be held between 12:30pm and 1pm, and reversal of these funds will take place on July 6, the central bank said in a release.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on July 4,” the RBI said in a release.

The central bank usually conducts reverse repo auction to remove excess liquidity from the banking system. Liquidity in the banking system is now estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.22 lakh crore as on July 4, according to the RBI’s money market operation.

The surplus liquidity in the banking system widened due to government spending on account of salaries and pensions, dealers said.

While, Kotak Mahindra Bank reports said the estimated government spending is Rs 1 lakh crore in this week, which will add to the liquidity.

On July 3, the central bank conducted a Rs 1-lakh-crore VRRR auction in which it parked Rs 63,843 crore at 6.49 percent cut-off rate.