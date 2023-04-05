 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI to conduct 15-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on April 6

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 5 said it will conduct 15-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore on April 6.

The auction will take place between 2:30 pm and 3 pm, the release said. The reversal of these funds will take place on April 21.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system.

Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.12 lakh crore.