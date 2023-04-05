RBI to conduct 15-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on April 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 5 said it will conduct 15-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore on April 6.

The auction will take place between 2:30 pm and 3 pm, the release said. The reversal of these funds will take place on April 21.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system.

Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 2.12 lakh crore.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during February monetary policy said they continued the rate tightening cycle in every meeting of the monetary policy committee. The central bank adopted a nimble and flexible approach to liquidity management by conducting both VRRR and variable rate repo (VRR) operations as per requirement, he said.