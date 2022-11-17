English
    RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction on November 18

    VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw access liquidity from the system, which at present is in surplus of around Rs 83,502.89 crore

    November 17, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will on November 18 conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

    The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am, the central bank said in a release on November 17. The reversal of these funds will take place on December 2.

    The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw access liquidity from the system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 83,502.89 crore.

    On September 30, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would stop conducting 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, considering the current banking system liquidity conditions, but would continue with 14-day VRRR auctions.

    "In view of the moderation in surplus liquidity, it has now been decided to merge the 28-day VRRR with the 14-day VRRR. Consequently, from now, only the 14-day VRRR auction will be conducted," Das said, sharing the monetary policy statement.

    Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity would continue as may be necessary from time to time, he added.
