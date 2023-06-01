RBI to conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction on June 2

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 1 said it will conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 2 lakh crore on June 2.

The auction will take place between 10:30 am and 11 am, the release said. The reversal of these funds will take place on June 16.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the banking system.

Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Prior to this, the RBI infused Rs 46,790 crore through a 14-day variable rate repo auction at a cut-off rate of 6.51 percent, just over the repo rate, on May 19.

While on May 22, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said they will ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system and the repo operation was conducted to address the problems of some banks.

