RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction on December 2

Reserve Bank of India. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on December 2.

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am, the central bank said in a release on December 1. The reversal of these funds will take place on December 16.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw access liquidity from the system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

On November 18, the central bank conducted 14-day VRRR through which it absorbed Rs 52,065 crore from the banking system. This amount will be reversed on December 2.

On September 30, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would stop conducting 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, considering the current banking system liquidity conditions, but would continue with 14-day VRRR auctions.

"In view of the moderation in surplus liquidity, it has now been decided to merge the 28-day VRRR with the 14-day VRRR. Consequently, from now, only the 14-day VRRR auction will be conducted," Das said, sharing the monetary policy statement.

Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity would continue as may be necessary from time to time, he added.