RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction on December 16

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am on December 16.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on December 16.

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am, the RBI said in a release on December 15. The reversal of these funds will take place on December 30.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

On December 2, the central bank conducted 14-day VRRR through which it absorbed Rs 31,234 crore from the banking system. This amount will be reversed on December 16.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that it remains nimble and flexible in its liquidity management operations to meet the requirements of the productive sectors of the economy.

Das added that the RBI will remain in absorption mode and ready to conduct Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations that injects liquidity as may be needed.