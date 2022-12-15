RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction on December 16

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on December 16.

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am, the RBI said in a release on December 15. The reversal of these funds will take place on December 30.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

On December 2, the central bank conducted 14-day VRRR through which it absorbed Rs 31,234 crore from the banking system. This amount will be reversed on December 16.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that it remains nimble and flexible in its liquidity management operations to meet the requirements of the productive sectors of the economy.

Das added that the RBI will remain in absorption mode and ready to conduct Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations that injects liquidity as may be needed.

"We will look for a durable sign of a turn in the liquidity cycle when banks draw down large part of their standing deposit facility (SDF) and variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) balances. The Reserve Bank remains committed to flexibility and two-sidedness in liquidity operations, but market participants must wean themselves away from the overhang of liquidity surpluses," Das said.

On September 30, Das said the RBI would stop conducting 28-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, considering the current banking system liquidity conditions, but would continue with 14-day VRRR auctions.

Fine-tuning operations of various maturities for absorption as well as injection of liquidity would continue as may be necessary from time to time, he added.