RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate repo auction on February 10

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

The variable rate repo auction is done to inject liquidity into the banking system, which is in a deficit of around Rs 11,172 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 50,000 crore on February 10, the central bank said on February 9.

The variable rate repo auction is done to inject liquidity into the banking system when it turns negative or is in deficit.

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am and the reversal of these funds would take place on February 24, RBI said.

"On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a variable rate repo auction on February 10, 2023," the release said.