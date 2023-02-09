RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate repo auction on February 10

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 50,000 crore on February 10, the central bank said on February 9.

The variable rate repo auction is done to inject liquidity into the banking system when it turns negative or is in deficit.

The auction would be held between 10.30 am and 11 am and the reversal of these funds would take place on February 24, RBI said.

"On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India will conduct a variable rate repo auction on February 10, 2023," the release said.

At present, liquidity in the banking system is in a deficit of around Rs 11,172 crore, according to the RBI's money market operation data.

Read More

Sharing the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on February 8 that the central bank would conduct liquidity management operations on either side of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), depending on the evolving liquidity conditions.

“The Reserve Bank will remain flexible and responsive towards meeting the productive requirements of the economy,” he said.

Das said while higher government expenditure and the anticipated return of forex inflows were likely to augment systemic liquidity, it would get modulated by the scheduled redemption of long-term repo operations (LTRO) and TLTRO funds during the February-April 2023 period.