you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to buy govt bonds worth Rs 30,000cr in 2 tranches on March 24 & 30

The auctions are scheduled to be conducted on March March 24 and March 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy government bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore through open market operations (OMO) in two tranches.

The auctions are scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 30.

The stress in certain financial market segments 'is still severe' and financial conditions remain tight, the RBI said in a release.

The OMO will ensure liquidity and turnover is adequate in all market segments, it said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #liquidity #RBI OMO #Reserve Bank of India

