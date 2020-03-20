RBI to buy govt bonds worth Rs 30,000cr in 2 tranches on March 24 & 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy government bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore through open market operations (OMO) in two tranches.

The auctions are scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 30.

The stress in certain financial market segments 'is still severe' and financial conditions remain tight, the RBI said in a release.

The OMO will ensure liquidity and turnover is adequate in all market segments, it said.