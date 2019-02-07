RBI to assign risk weights for bank exposures to NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now assign risk weights for the rated exposures of banks to all non-banking financial companies. In its statement on development and regulatory policies, RBI said that the guidelines for this will be issued by the end of February.

Under current guidelines on Basel III Capital Regulations, exposures/claims of banks on rated as well as unrated Non-deposit taking systemically important NBFCs, other than Asset Finance Companies (AFCs), NBFCs-Infrastructure Finance Companies and NBFC-Infrastructure Development Fund, have to be uniformly risk-weighted at 100 percent.

RBI said that with a view to facilitating flow of credit to well-rated NBFCs, it has now been decided that rated exposures of banks to all NBFCs, excluding Core Investment Companies (CICs), would be risk-weighted. This will be as per the ratings assigned by the accredited rating agencies, in a manner similar to that for corporates.

As per these norms, exposures to CICs will continue to be risk-weighted at 100 percent.

Similarly, RBI has also It has now been decided to harmonise major categories of NBFCs engaged in credit intermediation, including AFCs, loan companies, and investment companies, into a single category.

RBI said that the proposed merger of existing categories would reduce to a large extent the complexities arising from multiple categories and also provide the NBFCs greater flexibility in their operations. It will cover 99 percent of the NBFCs by number. The central bank said that the guidelines for this will be issued by the end of February 2019.