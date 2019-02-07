App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI to assign risk weights for bank exposures to NBFCs

RBI said that with a view to facilitating flow of credit to well-rated NBFCs, it has now been decided that rated exposures of banks to all NBFCs, excluding Core Investment Companies, would be risk-weighted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now assign risk weights for the rated exposures of banks to all non-banking financial companies. In its statement on development and regulatory policies, RBI said that the guidelines for this will be issued by the end of February.

Under current guidelines on Basel III Capital Regulations, exposures/claims of banks on rated as well as unrated Non-deposit taking systemically important NBFCs, other than Asset Finance Companies (AFCs), NBFCs-Infrastructure Finance Companies and NBFC-Infrastructure Development Fund, have to be uniformly risk-weighted at 100 percent.

RBI said that with a view to facilitating flow of credit to well-rated NBFCs, it has now been decided that rated exposures of banks to all NBFCs, excluding Core Investment Companies (CICs), would be risk-weighted. This will be as per the ratings assigned by the accredited rating agencies, in a manner similar to that for corporates.

As per these norms, exposures to CICs will continue to be   risk-weighted at 100 percent.

Similarly, RBI has also It has now been decided to harmonise major categories of NBFCs engaged in credit intermediation, including AFCs, loan companies, and investment companies, into a single category.

RBI said that the proposed merger of existing categories would reduce to a large extent the complexities arising from multiple categories and also provide the NBFCs greater flexibility in their operations. It will cover 99 percent of the NBFCs by number. The central bank said that the guidelines for this will be issued by the end of February 2019.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 12:01 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.