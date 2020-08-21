RBI tightens scrutiny of NBFC investments from Mauritius: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is closely watching investments flowing from Mauritius into Indian non-banking finance companies and has in the past few weeks declined several applications by NBFCs due to their links to the island nation, The Economic Times has reported.

The report said the central bank is worried as Mauritius is on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is the global watchdog for anti-money laundering and terror financing.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The RBI had not responded to its request for comments, the newspapers said.

Some of the applications that were rejected were in the financial technology space, the report said. Some were also for fresh NBFC registrations, using a structure linked to Mauritius.

The finance ministry had in April 2020 permitted Mauritius-based funds to apply for Category 1 foreign portfolio investor (FPI) licences to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“It seems regulatory authorities in India have been going harsh on Mauritius from time to time and also sending mixed signals,” Tejesh Chitlangi, partner, IC Universal Legal, was quoted in the report as saying.

"On one hand, despite FATF grey-listing and proposed EU blacklisting, SEBI amended its laws to permit Category-I FPIs from Mauritius. On the other hand, RBI seems to be taking a tough stance," Chitlangi said.