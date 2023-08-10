RBI surveys show elevated Inflation expectations; consumer confidence a shade lower

The language of the monetary policy suggested that the RBI is clearly in a wait-and-watch mode as inflationary fears continue to loom large over the economy.

On a day when the central bank left the key rates unchanged, the households' inflation expectations survey showed that general inflation expectations remained elevated in anticipation of firmer food prices over the next three months.

Inflation expectations of both female and male respondents stood a shade lower when compared to the previous survey round, the survey showed.

Household perception of current inflation inched up by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.9 percent in the latest round of the survey while their expectations of both three months and one- year-ahead inflation moderated by 10 bps each to 10.0 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, the survey showed.

Among major consumption categories, the share of respondents expecting a price rise over a three-month horizon is highest for the food group for the sixth successive survey round. For one year ahead period, however, the pressure from the housing group also remains high, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted during July 1-10, 2023 in 19 major cities, with responses from 6,025 urban households. Female respondents accounted for 50.6 percent of this sample.

Consumer confidence a shade lower

Similarly, consumer confidence surveys during the same period showed that after persistent recovery for almost two years, consumer confidence for the current period stood a shade lower than that witnessed in the previous survey round.

The latest round of the survey was conducted during July 1-10, 2023, covering 6,047 respondents. Female respondents accounted for 50.2 percent of this sample. Also, going forward, households expect improvement in general economic, employment and income conditions, the survey showed.

Also, sentiments on current income improved further and moved to an optimistic zone for the first time in four years and future earnings expectations remain buoyant, the survey revealed.

Repo rate unchanged

As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which sets interest rates in India, on August 10 kept the repo rate unchanged, citing the continuing threat from inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

The decision came in the wake of a recent spike in inflation triggered by high prices of food items. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The MPC kept the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, at 6.5 percent.

The language of the monetary policy suggested that the RBI is clearly in a wait-and-watch mode as inflationary fears continue to loom large over the economy despite a decline in recent months.

Since May 2022, the RBI has hiked the rates by 250 bps as part of its fight against inflation. The country's retail inflation hit 4.81 percent in June from 4.31 percent in May, pushed up by a rise in vegetable prices and fading away of the favourable base effect