RBI surveys show consumer confidence picking up, inflation expectations easing

RBI

On a day when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the key rates unchanged while cautioning about high inflation, the latest round of consumer surveys conducted by the central bank for May showed further improvement in consumer confidence and easing of inflation expectations.

According to the survey, consumer confidence for the current period, as compared to a year ago, has seen a rise since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the back of improved assessment for all the survey parameters, barring essential spending.

Similarly, households’ median inflation perception for the current period eased by 10 basis points to 8.8 per cent in the latest survey round, the survey showed. The RBI has been trying to contain high inflation expectations through its policy measures.

Also, inflation expectations for both three months and one-year ahead periods moderated by 10 bps each from March 2023 level to 10.1 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively, the survey showed.

The RBI conducted the inflation expectation survey during May 2-11 across 19 major cities with responses from 6,068 urban households. Female respondents accounted for 50.4 percent of this sample.

Similarly, the consumer confidence survey was conducted during the same period and covered 6,089 respondents with female respondents accounting for 52.3 percent of this sample.

On June 8, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent in line with the expectations but sounded caution about a likely uptick in inflation print.

While announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also signalled the central bank’s readiness to act in keeping with the incoming data. Since May 2022, the regulator has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to counter the inflationary pressure.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

High inflation, which has remained a key concern for policymakers, has begun cooling off in recent months. The retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second straight month, hitting an 18-month low of 4.7 percent in April, but still stays above the RBI's target of 4 percent.

Announcing the policy, the RBI Governor highlighted that the RBI surveys have shown that the central bank is moving closer to that goal. Inflation expectations of households for three months to one-year ahead horizon have moderated by 60 to 70 basis points since September 2022, indicating earlier monetary policy actions are yielding the desired results, Das said.

Economic growth is picking up pace, with the March quarter GDP reading of 6.1 percent beating economist consensus by a wide margin and signalling that the recovery is on track.