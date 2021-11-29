RBI supersedes the Board of Reliance Capital citing defaults, governance concerns

Reliance Capital is part of Anil Ambani-headed Reliance Group (File image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29 said it has superseded the board of Reliance Capital due to the defaults of the company in meeting various payment obligations.

“The Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of M/s Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively,” the RBI said.

The RBI also appointed Nageswar Rao Y, former Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra, as the administrator of the company .

The Reserve Bank will shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019.

Also, the Reserve Bank will apply to the NCLT, Mumbai for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional, the central bank added.

Reliance Capital had defaulted on interest payments on loans worth Rs 624 crore drawn from Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank, the company informed stock exchanges on November 27, 2020.

The company has defaulted on Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 0.71 crore to Axis Bank in terms of the interest payment as on October 31.

Reliance capital borrowed term loans from HDFC for a period of six months to seven years at 10.6 percent -13 percent and from Axis Bank at 3-7 years for 8.25 percent.

In the stock exchange clarification, the company said it was unable to proceed with asset monetisation due to the prohibition on the Company to dispose off any assets following court orders. Hence, the delay in debt servicing, it said.

Later in April 2021, the company said it failed to make the interest payment for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on April 22. Earlier, the company had said it was in the process of meeting its obligations by way of time-bound monetisation of its assets in cognisance with debenture trustee (Vistra) and debenture holders.

"The committee of debenture holders has sought expression of interest (EoI) for submission of asset monetisation plans for certain subsidiaries/investments of the company," it said last year. The invitation for this EoI was issued on October 31, 2020.

Although the company received multiple EoIs, the sale process initiated by the lenders was delayed due to various litigations across courts. The Board of Reliance Capital Ltd includes Anil Ambani, Rahul Sarin, Chhaya Virani, Thomas Mathew, A N Sethuraman, and Dhananjay Tiwari, according to the company website.