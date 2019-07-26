App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Fund raising via sovereign bonds: RBI moots formation of panel to weigh issue

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan said the proposed foreign bond sale was a 'dangerous move'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested formation of a panel to study the pros and cons of issuing sovereign bonds overseas, reports CNBC-TV18.

The RBI had earlier wrote to the Finance Ministry to oppose the issue of overseas sovereign bonds.

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is the latest to join the chorus opposing the government’s recently-proposed overseas debt plan. In a column in The Times of India, Rajan raised doubts the government’s argument that raising part of its gross borrowing from overseas markets would ensure enough domestic credit for the private sector.

Close

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan told CNBC-TV18 that the proposed foreign bond sale was a 'dangerous move', even as the government is pressing on its positives.

In the Budget announced earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put forth the government’s plan to raise funds via the overseas issue of sovereign bonds. This proposal would be discussed further and finalised by the government and RBI by September. The Finance Minister has cited India’s low external debt-to-GDP ratio (which is among the lowest in the world) as a conducive condition for the move.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.