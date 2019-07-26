Fund raising via sovereign bonds: RBI moots formation of panel to weigh issue

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested formation of a panel to study the pros and cons of issuing sovereign bonds overseas, reports CNBC-TV18.

The RBI had earlier wrote to the Finance Ministry to oppose the issue of overseas sovereign bonds.

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is the latest to join the chorus opposing the government’s recently-proposed overseas debt plan. In a column in The Times of India, Rajan raised doubts the government’s argument that raising part of its gross borrowing from overseas markets would ensure enough domestic credit for the private sector.

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan told CNBC-TV18 that the proposed foreign bond sale was a 'dangerous move', even as the government is pressing on its positives.

In the Budget announced earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put forth the government’s plan to raise funds via the overseas issue of sovereign bonds. This proposal would be discussed further and finalised by the government and RBI by September. The Finance Minister has cited India’s low external debt-to-GDP ratio (which is among the lowest in the world) as a conducive condition for the move.