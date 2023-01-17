 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Study: 32% of survey respondents in Mizoram know only about savings accounts

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) study conducted in the state of Mizoram revealed that about 32 percent of the respondents who participated in a survey were not aware of any financial products other than savings bank account.

Also, about 20 percent of the respondents reported lack of knowledge about basic payment options and about 43 percent of the respondents reported a lack of usage of available options despite awareness, the study showed.

The study evaluates the determinants of financial inclusion and financial literacy in the under-banked northeastern region of India based on primary data collected through a survey in the State of Mizoram.

A total of 523 respondents were selected from eight blocks covering four districts of Mizoram.

According to this, about half of the respondents were found to be unaware of financial institutions other than banks, viz., non-banking financial companies, microfinance institutions, and small finance banks.

Low CD ratio