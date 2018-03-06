App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI slaps Rs 3 crore penalty on Axis Bank, 2 crore on Indian Overseas Bank

The inspection, inter alia, revealed "violations of various regulations issued by RBI in the assessment of non-performing assets (NPA)",the central bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Axis Bank for violation of NPA classification norms, and Rs 2 crore on Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for not complying with the KYC regulations.

RBI said it had carried out a statutory inspection of private sector player Axis Bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2016.

The inspection, inter alia, revealed "violations of various regulations issued by RBI in the assessment of non-performing assets (NPA)",the central bank said in a statement.

"The RBI has imposed, on February 27, 2018, a monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on Axis Bank Limited for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms," it said.

Regarding the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank, the regulator said in a separate release that a "fraud was detected" in one of the branches of the bank.

"The examination of the documents, including the bank’s internal inspection report, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms", RBI said, while imposing the Rs 2 crore penalty on IOB.

tags #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #Indian Overseas Bank #RBI

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC