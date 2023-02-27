RBI slaps Rs 1 lakh penalty on Vyaparik Audhyogik Sahakari Bank

The growth in credit was led by bank branches in metropolitan centres (File image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 27 said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Vyaparik Audhyogik Sahakari Bank Ltd for violation of certain rules.

The assessment report showed that the Indore-based bank breached the prudential inter-bank counter-party limit with multiple banks in contravention of directions issued by RBI.

“Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions,” the central bank said in a release.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.