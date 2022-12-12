RBI slaps monetary penalty on Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank for violation

Reserve Bank of India. (File)

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh on Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank for violating certain norms.

The penalty was imposed for contravention of directions issued by RBI on 'Maintenance of Statutory Reserves – Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks'.

"This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI," the central bank said in a release.

The central bank clarified in the statements that the penalties are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had not maintained a minimum Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), resulting in contravention of aforesaid directions issued by RBI. In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.