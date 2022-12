RBI slaps monetary penalty on Nagrik Sahakari bank and 20 other banks

Reserve Bank of India. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 19 imposed a monetary penalty on Nagrik Sahakari bank and 20 other banks for violating certain norms.

The other banks include Bassein Catholic Co-operative Bank, Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC, Harij Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Halol Urban Co-operative Bank, Viramgam Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Lakhwad Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Bodeli Urban Co-operative Bank, Saraspur Nagrik Co-operative Bank, Halol Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Gujarat Rajya Karmachari Co-operative Bank, Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Shree Vardhaman Sahakari Bank, Becharaji Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Gujarat Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Kachchh District Central Co-operative Bank, Janata Co-operative Bank, Sardarganj Mercantile Bank, Bhuj Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Delhi State Co-operative Bank, Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative bank and Shree Mahalaxmi Co-operative Bank.

The amount of penalty imposed on these banks ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2.66 crore.