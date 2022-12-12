RBI slaps monetary penalty on Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari and eight other banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty on Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank and eight other banks for violating certain norms.

The other banks include Wai Urban Co-operative Bank, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, The Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank, Jijau Commercial Co-operative Bank, Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Indore Premier Co-operative Bank, Eastern & North-East Frontier Railway Co-operative Bank, and The Tura Urban Cooperative Bank.

The penalty has been imposed on three branches of Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit viz Shahdol and Chattarpur in Madhya Pardesh, and Bilaspur in Chattisgarh, and on two branches of Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit

The amount of penalty imposed on these banks ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh.