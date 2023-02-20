RBI slaps monetary penalty on 8 cooperative banks for violating rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 20 said it has imposed monetary penalty on eight co-operative bank for violation of certain rules.

According to releases by the central bank, these banks are - Pune People’s Co-operative Bank, Youth Development Co-operative Bank, Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank, The Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank, The Satara Sahakari Bank, and Shree Samarth Sahakari Bank.

The cumulative penalty on these banks is Rs 14,50,000, with Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank and The Satara Sahakari Bank being fined with highest penalty of Rs 4 lakh each.

Moneycontrol News