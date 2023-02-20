RBI slaps monetary penalty on 8 cooperative banks for violating rules

The penalties have been imposed for different reasons on these banks such as not paying interest on balance amount lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors, entered into One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme with the borrowers without prior written permission of RBI, among others. (file photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 20 said it has imposed monetary penalty on eight co-operative bank for violation of certain rules.

According to releases by the central bank, these banks are - Pune People’s Co-operative Bank, Youth Development Co-operative Bank, Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank, Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank, The Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank, The Satara Sahakari Bank, and Shree Samarth Sahakari Bank.

The cumulative penalty on these banks is Rs 14,50,000, with Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank and The Satara Sahakari Bank being fined with highest penalty of Rs 4 lakh each.

Meanwhile, Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank and Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank has been fined Rs 1.50 lakh each.

The penalties have been imposed for different reasons on these banks such as not paying interest on balance amount lying in current accounts of deceased individual depositors, entered into One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme with the borrowers without prior written permission of RBI, among others.

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.