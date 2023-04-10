 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI simplifies application process for registration of Core Investment Companies

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 10 said it has simplified the application process for the registration of core investment companies (CICs).

A CIC is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) which carries on the business of acquisition of shares and securities and holds not less than 90 percent of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies.

Further investments in equity shares in group companies constitute not less than 60 percent of its net assets.

The RBI said it has undertaken a comprehensive review of the system of processing of applications for registration as CICs to make the registration process smoother and hassle-free.