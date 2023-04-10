RBI simplifies application process for registration of Core Investment Companies

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 10 said it has simplified the application process for the registration of core investment companies (CICs).

A CIC is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) which carries on the business of acquisition of shares and securities and holds not less than 90 percent of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies.

Further investments in equity shares in group companies constitute not less than 60 percent of its net assets.

The RBI said it has undertaken a comprehensive review of the system of processing of applications for registration as CICs to make the registration process smoother and hassle-free.

Accordingly, the application form has been revamped to make it structured and aligned with the extant CIC regulations, the central bank said.

Also, the number of documents to be furnished along with the application form has been reduced to 18 from the existing set of 52 documents to make the registration process user-friendly, the RBI said.

The revised application form together with an indicative list of documents/information to be furnished along with the application has been uploaded on the RBI website, the central bank said.

"It may be noted that the documents to be furnished along with the application are indicative and not exhaustive. The Reserve Bank, may, if necessary, call for further document/s to satisfy itself on the eligibility of the company seeking registration as a CIC," the RBI said.

In the event of the Reserve Bank calling for further documents in addition to those mentioned in the list, the applicant company must respond within a stipulated time of one month, the RBI said.