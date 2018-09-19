RBI should hike interest rates now than delay it till October: JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz

CNBC-Tv18

The embattled rupee recouped from record lows and opened higher against the US dollar on Wednesday while bond yields fell.

Jahangir Aziz, head of EM economies research at JP Morgan, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the local currency and rupee trajectory in the near term.

“We have two reasons as to why the rupee is under pressure. The CAD is rising and global financial conditions have tightened through April till July. In August it was very different; emerging market risk was being reassessed. The question is why did CAD rise, and rather than going to export, import, exchange rates and oil prices, CAD is just the part of the investment that domestic savings cannot fund," Aziz said on the sidelines of JP Morgan India Investor Summit.

"The good thing is that we have seen two-quarters of higher investment but there aren't sufficient domestic savings to fund that. So we are pushing them to go abroad to fund it," he added.

"The question is, are the steps being taken addressing the problem of insufficient savings or not. My point is that I don’t think that is the way people or policymakers are looking at it and that is where you are getting tangled up at all of these things about export/import,” he said.

Speaking about the stock valuations, Aziz said, "If you are going to think in terms of valuation, India is not going to bring in things like policies to help in the adjustments. If we have only one adjustment, that variable adjustment is outsized. If you say that fx is the only way in which India is going to adjust, and there is not going to be any support to fx in the form of tighter monetary, tighter fiscal policy, then the fx adjustment has to be higher or larger, in order to get it to the valuation where people think India is attractive again."

Aziz expects the Reserve Bank of India to raise interest rates next month. “We will have a hike in October and in December. If you have made up your mind—and I don’t know whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made up its mind—but suppose they have to hike on October 5 or October 6, then it is much better to do that rate hike now than delay it till October. The effectiveness of that rate hike diminishes the longer it is delayed,” said Aziz.