English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI sets up committee to review customer service standards

    The six-member committee will also look into the adequacy of customer service regulations and suggest measures to improve customer service, the RBI said in a release

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 23 set up a six-member committee to examine and review customer services in regulated entities with an aim to protect the interests of customers.

    The committee will also look into the adequacy of customer service regulations and suggest measures to improve customer service, the banking regulator said in a release.

    The committee, which will be chaired by former RBI deputy governor BP Kanungo, will submit its report in three months from the date of its first meeting.

    The RBI is looking to enhance customers’ experience in banking and make sure that grievances are quickly addressed–both by regulated entities and the central bank.

    The committee would review the emerging and evolving needs of the customer service landscape, especially in the context of evolving digital and electronic financial products and distribution landscape and suggest suitable regulatory measures, the RBI said.

    Close

    Related stories

    It will also identify the best practices, adopted globally and domestically, in customer service and grievance redressal.

    The committee is also expected to suggest measures to leverage technology for enhancing customer service efficiencies, upgrading internal grievance redress mechanism and strengthen the overall consumer protection framework of the central bank.

    The RBI has taken strict actions against banks for deficiency in services, particularly in digital banking. It has also ordered review and audit of these services.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BP Kanungo #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: May 23, 2022 06:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.