RBI sets up College of Supervisors under former deputy governor to strengthen supervision

While the CoS was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, it is now being fully operationalised.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 6 said it is now fully operationalising a College of Supervisors (CoS) to further strengthen supervision over regulated entities. The Cos will be headed by former deputy governor N S Viswanathan and will have five other members.

They include former State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu, former HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukhankar, S Raghunath of Banglore IIM, Tadhagatha Bandyophyay of Ahemadabad IIM and Subrata Sarkar of IGIDR, Mumbai.

The RBI had set up a CoS to augment and reinforce supervisory skills among its regulatory and supervisory staff both at entry level and on a continuous basis. This was done to facilitate the development of unified and focused supervision by providing training and other developmental inputs to the concerned staff, the RBI said in a release.

While the CoS was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, it is now being fully operationalised. The CoS will have a full-time Director supported by an Academic Advisory Council (AAC). The AAC will identify areas where skill building/up-skilling are required, plan and develop curricula of all programmes, benchmark the programmes with international standards/best practices, develop appropriate teaching methods, etc., the RBI said.

Rabi Narayan Mishra, former Executive Director, RBI, has been appointed as the Director of CoS. The full-fledged operationalisation of the CoS will further contribute to effective oversight of the regulated entities by augmenting and ensuring a consistent quality of supervisory resources pool, the RBI said.