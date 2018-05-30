RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.6288 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.6288 against the US dollar and 78.1992 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 67.8201 and 78.6984, yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.7028 and 62.21 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.