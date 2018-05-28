App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.4430 against dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.4430 against the US dollar and 79.0027 for the euro.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.4430 against the US dollar and 79.0027 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 68.2600 and 79.8847, as on MAY 25.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.8880 and 61.57 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.