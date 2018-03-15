App
Mar 15, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.9366 against US dollar

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.7229 and 61.27 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.9366 against the US dollar and 80.3201 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.9875 and 80.5845 yesterday.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

