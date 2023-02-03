 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI sets 7.26% coupon rate for new 10-year benchmark government bond

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The yiled on existing 10-year benchmark bond eased by 12 basis points since Union Budget.

The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 set a coupn rate of 7.26 percent for the new 10-year benchmark government bond maturing in 2033, raising Rs 12,000 crore.

The coupon set on the new benchmark bond is similar to the coupon set on the previous 10-year benchmark bond.

“This could be due to easing yields on the bonds after the budget,” said a dealer with a state-owned bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also read: Government bond yield eases post expected market borrowing figures