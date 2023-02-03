RBI sets 7.26% coupon rate for new 10-year benchmark government bond

The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 set a coupn rate of 7.26 percent for the new 10-year benchmark government bond maturing in 2033, raising Rs 12,000 crore.

The coupon set on the new benchmark bond is similar to the coupon set on the previous 10-year benchmark bond.

“This could be due to easing yields on the bonds after the budget,” said a dealer with a state-owned bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 10-year benchmark government bond is the pricing benchmark for the sovereign bond yield curve and is usually the most liquid paper in the secondary market for government debt.

Government bonds are the pricing reference for a vast variety of credit products in the economy, including corporate debt.

Prior to this auction, the RBI has set 12 paise Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) Commission Cut-off rate on the New government bond 2033.

Usually, when the unofficial limit of the certain security reaches Rs 1.5 lakh crore, then the RBI announces new bond of the similar tenure.

Presently, yield on the existing 10-year benchmark bond is trading at 7.2887 percent, which is almost 12 basis points since the announcement of the budget.

The easing of yields has been witnessed after government announced lower than expected borrowing figures for the next year.

The Centre will borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore from the markets in 2023-24 to finance its fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product.