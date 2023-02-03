English
    RBI sets 7.26% coupon rate for new 10-year benchmark government bond

    The yiled on existing 10-year benchmark bond eased by 12 basis points since Union Budget.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
    The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 set a coupn rate of 7.26 percent for the new 10-year benchmark government bond maturing in 2033, raising Rs 12,000 crore.

    The coupon set on the new benchmark bond is similar to the coupon set on the previous 10-year benchmark bond.

    “This could be due to easing yields on the bonds after the budget,” said a dealer with a state-owned bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    Also read: Government bond yield eases post expected market borrowing figures