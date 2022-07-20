RBI says R Gandhi, Ananth Narayan cease to be directors at YES Bank

(Representative image)

YES Bank, on July 20, said it had received an intimation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advising that R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan will cease to be additional directors on the lender’s board.

“In view of the alternate Board since constituted by the bank, it is now advised that Shri R Gandhi and Shri Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan shall cease to be Additional Directors on the Board of YES Bank Limited with immediate effect,” YES Bank said in an exchange filing.

The move comes after the bank on June 8 informed that its Board of Directors, appointed under the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme of March 2020, has recommended the formation of a new board, in line with the directions of the Scheme, to shareholders.

The board also recommended that Prashant Kumar continue as the bank’s chief for another three years, Moneycontrol reported on June 8.

In March 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had superseded YES Bank’s board due to irregularities within the lender. It had appointed two additional directors on the bank’s board, namely former deputy governor of the RBI, R Gandhi, and Ananth Narayan, an associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. The appointment was for a period of two years and was due to expire in March 2022.

In March this year, the RBI had extended their term further for period of one year with effect from March 26, 2022 to March 25, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.