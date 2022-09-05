HDFC Bank, Precision Biometric India selected for ‘test phase’ for on-tap application facility of regulatory sandbox: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 5 said that HDFC Bank, in partnership with Crunchfish AB, and Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd was selected for the "test phase" of the on-tap application facility for the theme ‘Retail Payments’ under the regulatory sandbox.

Regulatory sandbox refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled environment. The sandbox allows regulators, innovators, financial services providers and customers to conduct field tests to collect evidence on the benefits and risks of new financial innovations while carefully monitoring and containing risk.

The RBI has undertaken various initiatives to realise India’s vision of payment systems by fostering an ecosystem that enables safe, quick and affordable digital payments. In this context, one of the challenges has been to minimise instances of financial frauds, which not only lead to apprehension among new users in the adoption of digital payments but also makes it difficult for banks to retain customers who experience such frauds. There is also a lag between the occurrence and detection of frauds.

FinTechs have the potential to play a pivotal role in strengthening fraud governance and reducing the response time to frauds and the lag between occurrence and detection of financial frauds.

Further, based on the experience gained from the first and second Cohorts and the feedback from stakeholders, the ‘Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox’ was updated to include the ‘On Tap’ application facility for themes of closed cohorts. The ‘On Tap’ facility was opened in October 2021 to help in continuous innovation and engagement with innovators and proactively respond to the dynamics of the rapidly evolving FinTech space.

Meanwhile, the RBI on September 5 also announced the opening of the theme-neutral fifth cohort of the regulatory sandbox.

Innovative products, services, and technologies cutting across various functions in RBI’s regulatory domain would be eligible to apply, the RBI said in a separate statement. The application window for the same shall be communicated in due course, the regulator said.

To encourage innovations, RBI rolled out a regulatory sandbox framework on August 13, 2019.