RBI says 4 entities completed ‘test phase’ for second cohort of regulatory sandbox

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 19 said that four out of selected eight entities had completed the "test phase" for the second cohort of the regulatory sandbox on cross-border payments.

Regulatory sandbox refers to live testing of new products or services in a controlled environment.

The products of the four companies—Cashfree Payments India Private Limited, Fairex Solutions Private Limited, Nearby Technologies Private Limited and Open Financial Technologies Private Limited—were evaluated based on mutually agreed test scenarios and expected outcomes, the central bank said in a release.

The four products have been found “viable within the boundary conditions defined during testing under regulatory sandbox”, the RBI said.

The products of these companies found acceptable under the cohort may be considered for adoption by regulated entities, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the central bank added.

The central bank opened up the second cohort of the regulatory sandbox for cross-border payments on December 16, 2020. The regulator received 27 applications from 26 entities, of which, eight were selected. These companies were allowed to commence testing of their products from the third week of September 2021.

The cohort is expected to spur innovations capable of recasting the cross-border payments landscape by leveraging new technologies to meet the needs of a low-cost, secure, convenient and transparent system in a faster manner.

Book My Forex Private Limited, Flyremit Private Limited, SoCash India Private Limited and Wall Street Finance Limited are still to complete the test phase.