RBI revokes authorisation certificate of Chennai-based GI Technology

PTI
Oct 20, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

The company is in business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments.

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank on October 20 said it has revoked certificate of authorisation of Chennai-based GI Technology Private Limited over governance concerns in the company.

"Governance concerns and non-compliance with regulatory requirements" are the reasons for revocation of Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), the central bank said in a statement. Following the revocation of the CoA, GI Technology cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments, it said.

However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on the company as PSO, can approach the company for settlement of their claims, the Reserve Bank added.

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:55 pm
