    RBI revokes authorisation certificate of Chennai-based GI Technology

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The Reserve Bank on October 20 said it has revoked certificate of authorisation of Chennai-based GI Technology Private Limited over governance concerns in the company.

    The company is in business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments.

    "Governance concerns and non-compliance with regulatory requirements" are the reasons for revocation of Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), the central bank said in a statement. Following the revocation of the CoA, GI Technology cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of prepaid payment instruments, it said.

    However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on the company as PSO, can approach the company for settlement of their claims, the Reserve Bank added.
